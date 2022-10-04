Leonard L Hardin of Interlachen, FL passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at 4:45 am.
To honor Leonard’s wishes there will be no services.
His family would like to thank the Palatka Center for Rehabilitation and Healing for their taking care of Leonard. His family would also like to thank Master’s Funeral Home for handling Leonard’s arrangements in Florida. LeAnn, Jill, and Robin, would like to thank Pastor Melvin Speicher of the Faith Baptist Church for being a wonderful Servant of the Lord in taking care of Dad. Pastor Mel please know we appreciate you for going above and beyond.
