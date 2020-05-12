Lee Franklin "Pete" Rish, 99, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 2 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. He was born Sept. 1, 1920 in Wabash, to Sherman H. and Winifred (Stewart) Rish.
Pete was a 1940 graduate of Wabash High School, and attended Manchester College and Defiance College. He married Joyce L. Bowlby at the Wabash Presbyterian Church on July 11, 1948. He was a sales engineer for 12 years at Eagle Pitcher Plastics Division in Grabill, Indiana and 10 years at General Tire Plastics Division in Marion. He was a member of the Wabash Kiwanis Club. In 2010, Pete was in the first class inducted into the Wabash High School Hall of Fame. He was the founder of the Wabash Express Semi-Pro Football team and the founder of the Wabash Quarterback Club, which is now the Wabash Football Boosters.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Rish, and three children, Eric (Susan) Rish, Matthew Rish, and Anita (Greg) Metz, granddaughter, Elise Metz, and two great grandchildren, Tyce Frank and Madison Metz, all of Wabash. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Tiffany Frank, three brothers and one sister.
There will be no services. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, Wabash at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is Wabash High School Athletic Department.
The memorial guest book for Pete may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
