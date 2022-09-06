Numerous local law enforcement officers took the initiative to participate in community involvement and training programs to round out their skills.
Last week, Frankfort Police Department (FPD) Deputy Chief Cesar Muñoz was joined by Center Township Trustee Jami Pratt, Home for the Night Director Nikki Campbell and Healthy Communities Outreach Coordinator Nick Seager in an engagement opportunity with the community.
The group of community leaders spent the afternoon talking with community members with a goal to understand the current situation regarding the health of the community as well as develop strategies to avoid incidents resulting in trespassing arrests.
“The goal of our community outreach unit is to free up our officers who are responding to other calls in the city,” posted FPD.
Muñoz will reportedly continue the community engagement initiative to provide life-changing solutions for the homeless population in Clinton County. FPD shared a story about the Trustee’s Office and the homeless shelter, focusing heavily on the new and improved solutions provided.
“We want to share a short story that brags (on) one individual who was homeless (and) now has a job, a driver’s license and is on a path of success,” posted FPD. “We ask that anyone wishing to help the homeless population to consider donating money, food and/or clothing directly to the Home for the Night Shelter, One80 Men’s Recovery Resources or WeCare Recovery Home for women. We understand how grateful our community is but organizations have systems in place to help people get on the right path.”
During the week, FPD Captain of Special Operations Brady Sorrells and Officer Zach Nichols traveled to Pennsylvania to receive their national credentials to become active shooter instructors. FPD reported that both officers passed the course and will be tasked with bringing new ideas to the FPD training program.
FPD reported that the officers underwent a series of training spanning four days with officers across North America. The training was focused on teaching the officers innovative tactics and building upon traditional techniques according to the National Tactical Officer Association.
The training involved immediate deployment and rapid intervention techniques for police and SWAT members. The training was described by FPD as a “train-the-trainer” course that provided a historical overview of school shootings, immediate deployment and rapid intervention tactics, barricade hostage rescue concepts and other instructional techniques. FPD reported that the training utilized simulation weapons.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office recognized Deputy Michael Greene for his work in completing Crash Reconstruction School to be certified as an Advanced Crash Reconstructionist. The class spanned six weeks.
“Having Crash Reconstructionists in our agency provides us the ability to conduct conclusive Crash Reconstructions. This provides a plethora of information to Law Enforcement, insurance carriers and families of victims,” said Sheriff Rich Kelly. “It is our obligation to provide the best resources and service to our community. I am very proud of these three officers who have taken the time to master their craft. Congratulations to Deputy Greene for his successful completion of this training.”
The Clinton County law enforcement agencies have reportedly undertaken an obligation to focus on in-depth training over the past few years and have heightened the community’s awareness of the deeds performed by officers beyond arrest reports by participating in community engagement opportunities.
