Larry Joseph Aldredge, 53, of Peru, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Peru on Aug. 22, 1967 to Larry D. Aldredge and Connie (Chumbley) Aldredge. He graduated from Maconaquah High School in 1985, and graduated from University of Northwestern Ohio in 1987. He worked as a corrections officer at Miami Correctional Facility.
Larry lived most of his life in Peru, but had also lived in Elwood, as well as Fort Myers, Florida. He was an avid sports fan (particularly the NFL), and loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He also loved working in his garden and yard. Larry enjoyed disc golfing, going fishing, trying new spicy peppers and foods, sprint races and the NHRA, Purdue basketball, his pets, as well as family road trips out of state.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Aldredge, stepchildren Tiffany Knauff of Peru, and Daniel Knauff (Matt Lance) of Lafayette, and son at heart Travis Hobbs of Elwood. Also, mother Connie Gardner of Elwood, sister Kelly (Aldredge) Smith of Greentown, Stepmother Peggy Anderson of Peru, stepsister Gina (Hollarman) Hollingsworth, and stepbrother Mike Hollarman. Also, uncles and aunts Bob (Kay) Chumbley of Wabash, Joe (Karen) Chumbley of Chili, Kenny (Cindi) Chumbley of Connersville, and Mike (Mary) Chumbley of Peru; and in-laws Velvet (Elvin) Knauff, and Kelvin (Fifi) Correll; as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Larry D. Aldredge, both sets of grandparents, and in-law Claudette Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12pm – 2pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Zion Chapel Church, 915 South Broadway, Peru, Indiana. The service will begin at 2pm with Pastor Rod Correll officiating.
Love offerings may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expense.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www. FlowersLeedyAllen.com.
