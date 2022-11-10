Larry and Patricia Soultz are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married on November 11, 1972 in Marion with the Rev. Samuel Stone officiating.
They are the parents of Shawn (Emily) Soultz, Chelsea Michigan and Christopher (deceased). They also have four wonderful grandsons Austin, Corey, John and Michael.
Mr. Soultz is retired from State Farm Insurance Claims Estimatics and Mrs. Soultz is retired from MGH as a nurse manager.
A family celebration is planned for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.