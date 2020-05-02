Charlie Bob was born in Marion to the late Sylvanus P. and Frances V. (Stafford) Bobson. He passed away on April 23, 2020 in Marion.
Charlie Bob and Katherine's visitation will be held at 3pm-5pm on May 6, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington St., Marion. Strict Covid-19 restrictions set by the Governor Holcomb of the State of Indiana will be followed. The graveside services for Katherine and Charlie Bob will be held in conjunction at 11am on May 11, 2020 in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
