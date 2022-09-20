IWU’s Kokomo Thriving Center is kicking off its innovative, accessible education opportunities with a public grand re-opening celebration on Sept. 21 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Local Learn and Lead Brown Bag Lunch with the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce from noon to 1 p.m.
The Local Learn and Lead Brown Bag Lunch, entitled The Power of Professional Coaching, will feature Dr. Theresa Veach, licensed psychologist and director of programs for behavioral sciences at IWU-National & Global. Dr. Veach will share how coaching skills can promote healthy relationships, build highly collaborative teams, foster resiliency, improve productivity, and enhance overall life-satisfaction – both in the workplace and at home.
“We’re excited to invite the community to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Kokomo Thriving Center,” says Liz Kerns, director of venture development for the Kokomo Thriving Center. “This will be a great time to share about our vision for the future and engage with some of our neighbors during the Local Learn and Lead lunch.”
As part of its commitment to creating student-focused, career-enhancing education opportunities, the Kokomo Thriving Center recently announced the launch of two online/on-site hybrid bachelor’s degrees. Students can enroll in a Bachelor of Science in Addictions Counseling or a Bachelor of Science in Human Services with a specialization in life coaching, both of which offer a flexible, hybrid learning format.
IWU's Kokomo Thriving Center is located on Markland Ave (State Road 22), one block east of State Road 931 in Kokomo in Howard County.
