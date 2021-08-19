“Ouch-ouch-ouch!”
My five-year-old daily sang that chorus as I brushed her blond tangles. But that first day of school, she tolerated the torture, eyes still dancing.
She had mastered her alphabet, numbers, and various zipping, tying and wiping skills. We had visited the building, located across the street, and met with her soon-to-be teacher in her classroom. Together, my little girl and I had read 53 books touting the joys of kindergarten.
I also had read 53 books on school anxiety issues. Whether my child feared new classmates, school lunches, or aggressive water fountains, I would deal with it in an affirming, efficient manner.
Wearing a darling plaid sundress, she donned her Strawberry Shortcake backpack. She looked so tiny.
Eyes moistening, I took her two-year-old sister’s hand and reached for hers. “Let’s go.”
“No.”
No?
“B-b-but,” I stammered, “I thought you wanted to go to school.”
“I do.” She leveled calm hazel eyes at me. “I don’t want you to go with me.”
None of the 53 books mentioned this scenario. “But all the other mothers get to go!”
“Would you jump off a cliff if all the other mothers did?”
Well, yes, if the 53 books told me to.
“’Bye.” She hugged me and skittered off before I could say more. She looked both ways, crossed the street and walked to the school’s front door, blending into the mob.
“We have to go help her!” I picked up my toddler and dashed madly across the playground.
Too late. She’d disappeared.
Decades later, she told me she had no idea where she was going, and she forgot her teacher’s name. So she followed another little girl and her mother, wandering into the correct room.
In retrospect, I should have anticipated this from a child who, as a toddler, made her father and I feel like child beaters when we picked her up at the church nursery. “No! No!” she’d shriek, clinging to whatever toy had captured her love. “Go away! NO!”
Maybe it was just as well I hadn’t accompanied her. Explaining her parental aversion to Child Protective Services would not have made for a wonderful first day of school.
Before I sent her sister to kindergarten, I read Book Number 54 about five-year-old bravado. I also documented my excellent childcare, with three references. All for nothing. The younger daughter Velcroed herself to me until her teacher appeared.
With two older sisters, our third child had learned to take life as it was. “You want me to go to kindergarten? Fine.” Even when a cute little classmate fell in love with him, he appeared unperturbed by her relentless kissiness. Mom, however, consulted 10 more books to live through that.
Having survived, I thought my kindergarten adventures had ended. Instead, I was reintroduced to a second world of fresh paper, abnormally clean tennis shoes and boxes of unbroken crayons — that of my grandchildren.
Our eldest mirrored her mother’s moxie. Little Miss Independent had to learn not to regale the class with her favorite songs. The second considered school one more madness adults invented, but patiently complied. The youngest gladly joined his siblings at school. Soon, though he discovered a profound concept that has puzzled men of great intellect for centuries: “Girls are hard to friend.”
When my shy child sent her firstborn, a conference with his kindergarten teacher revealed that he suffered from major lovesickness and bouts of kissiness. Friending girls appeared no problem for him whatsoever.
Last year, due to COVID 19, my son’s older child attended kindergarten online. This year, his parents will send him to in-person first grade. His younger brother will attend preschool fulltime. Another first.
Their mother already has read a hundred books about separation anxiety. Hers.
I get that. But having experienced kindergarten angst with three children and five other grandchildren, I am sure both little guys with do fine.
However, my oldest grandchild and only granddaughter will be a high school senior this year, entering a world of driving, college searches and increasing numbers of guys who suffer from bouts of kissness.
Grandma needs to read more books. Library, here I come.
