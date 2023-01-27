Kevin Jay Kirkwood, 64, of Plant City, Florida, born on June 30, 1958, and raised in Hartford City, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Jan. 20, 2023 at his home.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church of Plant City, 303 N Evers Street, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.Facebook.com/Hopewell Funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home at www.fumch.org.
Expressions of condolences at www.HopewellFuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.