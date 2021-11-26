Kenneth Robert Ogden, 73, of Sweetser, passed away at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 9, 1948, and was the son of Orville and Zelma (Rue) Ogden. He married Naomi Hensley on June 14, 1969. He was a devoted husband and loving father to his son, Matthew Ogden.
Kenneth graduated from Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Ohio, and International Data Processing Institute in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked at General Motors in Hamilton, Ohio, and then at General Motors in Marion, Indiana, retiring on October 31, 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi; son, Matthew Ogden of Swayzee; sisters, Beverlie Benner of Cincinnati, OH, and June Hunseder of Naples, FL; sister-in-law, Ruth (Franklin) Gentry of Marion; granddaughter, Brookelynn Ogden of Swayzee; grandson, Nick Yanis (fiancée, Samantha) of Gas City; nephew, Ryan (Lydia) Gentry of Anchorage, AK; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Joyce Giacin.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011.
Immediately after visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Kenneth’s life will begin at 2:00 pm followed by entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum.
Arrangements have been entrusted Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
