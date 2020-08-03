Kay E. Homier, 70 of Huntington, IN, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN.
Kay was born on September 2, 1949, in Huntington, IN, to William and Verna (Casper) Sunderman. Her parents preceded her in death.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
A private burial will be at a later date.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
