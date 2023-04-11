Kay A. Ratcliff, 88 of Roanoke, passed away March 30, 2023.
Kay was born on March 11, 1935.
Visitation will take place on April 13, 2023 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, Indiana. There will be a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral services will take place on April 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 3416 E. 900 N., Roanoke, Indiana. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services at the Church.
Interment will take place at the Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke.
