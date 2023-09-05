Kathryn Sue Pugh, 75, of Warren, IN, passed away at 7:45 PM on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Warren United Church of Christ, located at 202 E. 2nd Street, Warren on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A service to celebrate Kathy’s life will follow at 2:00 PM. The burial will take place next to her husband in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses.
