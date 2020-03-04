Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Orr Mendenhall, 76, died peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020.
She was born to the late Fredrick and Gladys Orr, Jan 13, 1944. Kathy was a devout believer, devoted mother, caregiver and friend.
Preceded in death by her brother Stanley Orr. Survived by four children: Augustus; Cole (Sarah); Meghan; and Burke.
She is survived by three grandchildren: Gigi, Ty and Hope.
A service will be held on Sat., Mar. 7, at 5:30 p.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington, with a gathering following.
Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Indianapolis.
