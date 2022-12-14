Karen K. Raver, 64 of Huntington, passed away on Monday Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence. Karen enjoyed cruising around town, camping and going on vacations. She loved watching football and NASCAR and was an avid Colts fan. But most importantly, Karen loved her family.
Karen was born on May 24, 1958, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruby (Hedrick) Aldridge.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made out to the American Heart Association in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
