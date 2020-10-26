Polygraph test analysis, hand-written notes and a taped confession were provided to the jury during the ongoing murder trial Friday.
Testimony was set to continue Monday, but the court proceedings were postponed until Tuesday, according to officials at the Grant County Circuit Court. The trial is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
During Friday’s testimony, jurors saw portions of a video taken in the early morning hours on Sept. 4 after Carmack decided to go to the Gas City Police Department to talk with police. Police say the recorded interview was a confession.
In the video, Carmack was pictured on the ground hyperventilating and sobbing throughout the majority of the video. As officers tried to have Carmack recall the events of Aug. 31, 2019, she tells officers, in the video, that she thinks something happened in the shed. She then said she thinks she grabbed something, possibly a piece of clothing, and possibly tied it around 10-year-old Skylea’s neck.
After officers did in fact find Skylea’s body in a trash bag in the shed behind Carmack’s house, ISP investigators asked Carmack “Knowing everything we know now, what should happen to you?”
“I want help,” Carmack said before later stating, “... I deserve something terrible,” according to the Sept. 4 video.
Investigators then asked Carmack why she came to the police department voluntarily that night, and Carmack responded by saying she had gotten into the shower on Sept. 3 and started to get “flashes of things.”
“I knew I had to come in because I told you that if I would remember (anything), I’d tell you,” she said in the tape.
The defense has argued that Carmack suffered from a suppressed memory during the incident, and Payne has said that Carmack was under a lot of stress trying to be the sole caretaker and home-school teacher for seven kids. He also said she wasn’t being supported and that she suffered from undiagnosed depression and migraine headaches.
Investigators then left Carmack in the interview room with a note pad for her to write letters to people involved in the case. Payne took issue with how the letters were never sent to any of the addressed recipients, but Hammon argued that evidence is not released before a trial is over.
Payne also referenced how Carmack wrote a letter to Kevin saying he was a good man and that he was right to take the guns away. Payne argued that this should be reasonably interpreted as Carmack being suicidal and depressed before the incident happened.
Payne asked ISP Detective Josh Rozzi, who conducted part of the interview on Sept. 4, if Carmack ever confessed to murder. Rozzi replied no.
In the interview, Rozzi asked what made Carmack stop after placing her hands on Skylea’s neck before she later grabbed something to put around her neck, and Carmack said she doesn’t remember.
Prosecutors also showed the courtroom a social media post and letters allegedly written by Carmack that were found around the Carmack household before the Sept. 4 confession. Police say one of the posts said Camarck was “at the end of her rope” in regards to Skylea.
ISP Polygraph Examiner Matt Collins also took the stand Friday to testify about a polygraph test administered before the Sept. 4 confession.
Payne entered a running objection to the results of a polygraph test administered to defendant Amanda Dawn Carmack. Payne argued in his objection that the testimony would not be relevant since Carmack later confessed, adding that he thought the state was trying to use the testimony to paint Carmack as “deceptive.”
Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Evan Hammond disputed the objection, saying the testimony wasn’t just an attempt by the state to bolster its case.
He said if investigators didn’t do DNA analysis or a polygraph, “... we would be accused of being the sloppiest police in the state.”
Grant County Circuit Court Judge Mark Spitzer overruled the objection and allowed the testimony.
Collins said Carmack told him that she had smoked marijuana and cried before making dinner. Carmack reported that she put the Texas Toast in the oven around 5:47 p.m. but that she didn’t check on Skylea until around 8 p.m. even though another child allegedly told her that Skylea wasn’t in her room when she had been in the room earlier.
Collins testified that when they would talk about anything besides Skylea that Carmack would speak in a normal voice and hold a normal conversation, but he said that when the kitchen incident or other incidents were discussed, he could not understand what she was saying.
Collins said he scored Carmack’s polygraph with a score of minus 19. He said a quality control score provided by another examiner scored her at minus 17. Collins explained that anything above plus two would result in a passed polygraph test, and he said that anything below a minus four would show a negative polygraph test result.
Payne argued that some of the indicators used to score a polygraph test can be manipulated, like breathing patterns, and Collins agreed. Payne then pressed Collins about whether he had taken any training on someone who may be suffering from a suppressed memory or PTSD and how that could affect polygraph test results.
Collins said he had not taken any trainings like that and said, “If they did not have the memory, then they will not have a reaction. That’s my opinion.”
The court also received information on DNA samples taken from the trash bag that Skylea was found. Investigators say that DNA showed a strong indication that Carmack was a contributor to the DNA found on the bag.
The trial is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. in Grant County Circuit Court where the prosecuting attorneys will call more witnesses to the stand.
