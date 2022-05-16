Judith A. Bowers, 71, of Huntington, passed away at 1:20 am Friday, May 13, 2022 at Stillwater Hospice Home, Ft. Wayne, IN.
Judith was born on Jan. 29, 1951 in Ft. Wayne, IN, the daughter of Clarence Bowers and Lois (Raver) Bowers. She earned her GED from Elmhurst High School and she received her Bachelor's degree from IPFW. She retired from non-profit social work in 2010.
No services will be held at this time.
