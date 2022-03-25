A La Fontaine man charged in connection with the 2018 beating death of a Summitville man in Miami County is scheduled to go to trial in May.
Joshua Kean, 27, is facing charges of murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, obstruction, theft, and assisting a criminal connected to the death of Drake Smith.
Kean appeared before Miami County Circuit Court Judge Tim Spahr on Thursday for a hearing with his attorneys and prosecutors, court records show. Spahr scheduled the trial to begin May 20.
Kean is the last of the three defendants charged in connection with Smith’s death.
A Miami County jury, earlier this month, convicted Brittany Michelle Renae Morris of aiding, inducing or causing Smith’s murder.
That verdict made Morris, of Jonesboro, the second person to be convicted for their part in the death of the 22-year-old Summitvile man whose body was found by mushroom hunters on May 19, 2018 on the Okie Pinokie trail.
Ethan Cain, of Marion, pleaded guilty last year to felony murder in connection with the death and has since been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Authorities say that Cain and Kean attacked Smith at the Okie Pinokie trail parking area at the behest of Morris who had lured Smith to the remote area so that the two could rob him.
Cain, called by Morris’ defense team during her trial, testified that he had only ever intended the robbery to be a theft, that he planned alone, but he ended up killing Smith after a fight broke out between the two of them near Smith’s truck. Cain testified that Morris, or Kean, were not aware of his intentions the night Smith was killed and that they took little to no part in his attack.
But Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics, in his closing argument the next day, walked jurors back through the evidence they had heard throughout the week, including social media messaging exchanges between Morris and Smith in which she pushed to go to the remote Okie Pinokie site.
Evidence presented at trial showed that that exchange happened while Morris, unbeknownst to Smith, was sitting in a car at the same Marion Walmart parking lot where Smith was waiting to meet her. The original plan, that had apparently brought Smith to the Walmart, was that she would be dropped off at Walmart and she and Smith would go to get a hotel room. Over more than 40 minutes of messaging, Morris, Sinkovics reminded the jury, told Smith that she was on her way to meet him (while actually sitting in the parking lot) and said she preferred to visit Okie Pinokie rather than the hotel room.
That, coupled with testimony from other witnesses who had been with Kean, Cain and Morris in the day leading up to Smith’s death, as well as evidence that Morris had items stolen from Smith’s truck or bought with money stolen from his truck, was proof enough that she was the key planner of the robbery that led to his death, Sinkovics told the jury.
Kean is due in court one more time before his trial, for a hearing on April 14.
