Juanita Pearl Sunday, 93, Denver, passed away at 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her residence.
Born Jan. 3, 1928, in Peru, Indiana, she was the daughter of Fred E. and Loree Helen (Howell) McGuire. On Sept. 6, 1947, in Bloomington, Indiana, she was married to her childhood sweetheart, John E. Sunday, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2007.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westlawn Cemetery Association.
