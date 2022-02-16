Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa "Muffet" Yancey has earned another national accolade, qualifying for the All-Service JROTC Marksmanship National Championship.
Yancey, along with the rest of the Marion JROTC Marksmanship Team, shot last week in the Army JROTC National Marksmanship Championship at Camp Perry, Ohio. The championship was hosted simultaneously in three different locations. At the end of the two-day competition, Yancey took first place at Camp Perry and second place overall across all three locations.
The competition consisted of two days of shooting in what is known as a 3P X 20. Competitors shoot 20 shots in each of the three positions: prone, standing and kneeling.
After the first day of shooting, Yancey was in second place by 1 point at Camp Perry. But on day two, she opened it up and took an impressive 5-point lead over her nearest competitor there. She turned in a perfect score of 200 with 20 bull’s-eyes in the prone position to help her edge out the other shooters.
“I felt really steady on the second day,” Yancey said. “I just executed my shot plan and it all came together.”
Yancey’s top finish qualified her to attend the All-Service JROTC Marksmanship National Championship in March. There, she will shoot against the very best marksmen from the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps JROTC programs across the country who have advanced out of their individual Service Championships.
Yancey’s effort, along with that of her teammates Jaron Hofmann, Haden Montgomery, Adam Baird and William Martinez, enabled the Giants to place third overall at Camp Perry and finished 10th from among the Army Teams who qualified to attend the competition.
“Let me put this into context,” said retired Lt. Col. David Farlow, MHS JROTC Senior Army Instructor and coach of Marion’s Marksmanship Team. “The nearly 1,865 Army JROTC units across the country can have a marksmanship team and shoot in an attempt to qualify and receive an initiation to attend the Army National Championship. This year 88 Precision category marksmen and 18 teams were invited to that competition. Yancey was the No. 2 finisher overall, and the Giants pulled a 10th place from among those who competed. Not a bad performance!”
This was the sixth year in a row that the Marion JROTC Marksmanship Team has received an invitation to compete in the Army JROTC National Marksmanship Championship, with this year being the highest finish for the team and an individual shooter.
Cadet Yancey and the rest of the Marion JROTC Marksmanship Team still have several more competitions to come this season.
