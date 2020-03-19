Joyce ‘Rosie’ Ann (Ulery) Bryant lived a long and happy life with her four children Chad Douglass (Lilibeth), Melissa Tipton (Troy), Charlie Douglass (Denee), and Chris Douglass (Tera); her ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and 3 grand-dogs. After a long three-year battle with lung cancer, she passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Mar. 11, 2020, surrounded by her children.
She was born and raised in the small town of Peru, Indiana. She graduated from Maconaquah High School and went on to work for the Peru Police Department, and eventually moved to and retired from CVS after working in the pharmacy for a great number of years in 2016.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Norma Ulery, who she was born to on Sept. 7, 1948. She is survived by her sister Diana Caldwell and preceded in death by her brother, Jim Ulery.
If you knew Rosie, you know you could always find her on a nice day walking around ‘doin’ yard work’ barefoot. If the weather kept her inside, you knew she was either doing cross-stitch or crocheting blankets, which she often gave away to anyone who needed or wanted one.
Rosie had this uncanny, almost magical, ability to make anyone feel heard. Even if she had no idea what you were talking about, she could follow your story with enthusiasm and offer words of wisdom or laugh.. sometimes even both!
She continues to be full of life. Even though her spirt is gone from this world, her presence is still felt in everything we do. Little memories spring up and allow her to live on through those thoughts. These moments are fleeting but the experiences she gave to us will live forever in our hearts.
Come and join us as we celebrate her life at Mount Hope Cemetery on the 24th of March at 11 a.m.
Flowers for the service can be sent to Mount Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.