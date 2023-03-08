Joy Kennedy, 89, of Huntington, passed away March 7, 2023.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Clear Creek Church. Burial will be in Clear Creek Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials may be made in memory of Joy to the Clear Creek Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
Preferred memorials may be made in memory of Joy to the Clear Creek Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
