Josephine Walmer of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, Indiana went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the age of 92.
She was born on May 13, 1928 in Treaty, Indiana to Merlin F. Clupper and Anna Monelle (Sutton) Clupper. On June 8, 1947 at the young age of 19, she was married to the love of her life, Warren David Walmer of LaFontaine, Indiana. They raised three children together, shared the joy of watching them marry and making them grandparents all while being blessed with 67 years of marriage until Warren passed away on May 31, 2014.
Josephine was a 1946 graduate of Wabash High School and attended Manchester College in Wabash for a year before she married. She attended Manchester College as a music major and played a variety of instruments and the piano. Josephine played the bassoon at Wabash High School and at Manchester College. She moved from Wabash to Warsaw, Indiana in 1968 and was always a wonderful partner to her husband, Warren, and she also worked alongside him as co-owner of Walmer Supply, Inc. for 35 years.
After retiring from Walmer Supply in 1987, Warren became a United Methodist Licensed Pastor and Josephine served as the pianist in most of their churches where they served their Lord, Jesus Christ, in North Central Indiana. They were former members of the Treaty Christian Church in Wabash, as well as the First United Methodist Church of Wabash and First United Methodist Church of Warsaw. As a pastor’s wife, Josephine served alongside her husband at the following churches and proudly worshipped at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Warsaw, Riverview United Methodist in Attica, Indiana, Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, Sumption Prairie United Methodist Church in South Bend, Santa Anna United Methodist Church in Argos and Poplar Grove United Methodist Church in Culver.
Josephine and Warren were members of the Dick Wardwell “Starlight Band” in Wabash for three years with Josephine as the pianist. She was a past member of the Frances Slocum Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, past Regent of Agnes Pruyn Chapman Chapter DAR, former member of the Altrusa Club of Warsaw, and Wabash Order of the Eastern Star. Josephine was also a Paul Harris Fellow through the Rotary Club of Warsaw and was an active member of the Gideons International in Warsaw for many years.
In her full life of 92 years, Josephine and Warren were able to travel the United States from coast to coast, and see the wonders of God’s creation in Canada, Israel, Greece, Egypt, Mexico, the Islands of the Bahamas, Hawaii, Jamaica, Portugal, South America, Great Britain and Europe. Her all time favorite part of life was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Josephine will forever be loved, remembered and deeply missed by her family and many friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her two sons: James Loren (Carolyn) Walmer (Warsaw, Indiana); Robert Gene (Becky) Walmer (Warsaw, Indiana); and her daughter: Sharon Kay (Timothy) Wilson (Warsaw, Indiana). Also surviving are her beloved ten grandchildren: Ryan (Amy) Walmer (Mahomet, Illinois); Christian Walmer (Woodstock, Georgia); Jonathan (Amy) Walmer (Goshen, Indiana); Geoffrey (Kari) Walmer (Warsaw, Indiana); Rob (Kristen) Walmer (Fort Wayne, Indiana); Nicholas Walmer (Fort Wayne, Indiana); Grant (Cindy) Walmer (Ft. Wayne, Indiana); Stephanie (Thomas) Boyd (Warsaw, Indiana); Craig (Erica) Wilson (Plymouth, Indiana); Sarah (Travis) Kempton (Grand Rapids, Michigan); and twenty-one great-grandchildren: Ethan, Andrew, Kyle, Paige, Dawson, Grace, Loryn, Makenzie, Jaxon, Reagan, Caden, Owen, Rylen, Addison and Link Walmer; Justin Boyd; Jaden, Tyler, Lucas and Briel Wilson; Ezekiel Kemton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Warren and her brother Gene Clupper.
Friends and family are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 11 am – 1 p.m. at Redpath-ruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana. Josephine’s life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. following visitation. A graveside service will follow at LaFontaine I.O.O.F. Cemetery, LaFontaine, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to The Gideons International, Memorial Bible Chairman, P.O. Box 766, Winona Lake, Indiana 46590-0766; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2211 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60707-3392; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240 and would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.