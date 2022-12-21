Joe, a Woodlands, Texas resident, departed this life on Nov. 19th, 2022. Hewas 90 years old at the time of his death. He will be missed by his family, friends, and former colleagues. Joe was a mentor, counselor, and advocate to so many, as he wanted others to have a better life and to learn from his experiences.
Joe was born in Grant County Indiana, the eldest son of Ralph Kenneth Himelick& Grace Marie (Newby) Himelick. They predeceased him. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lydia Saralee Himelick and a brother George Eldon Himelick, also brothers-in-law: Bill Messersmith, Larry Eib, Kenneth Messersmith, Carl Messersmith, Robert Messersmith; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Messersmith. Joe leaves behind to mourn his passing, his son, Joe (Pat) Himelick of Austin, Texas; siblings: Byron (Deanna) Himelick, Vero Beach, Florida; Charles (Nedra) Himelick, Marion, Indiana; Ethel Eib; Clarissa (Marty) Mart, Morristown, Indiana. In-laws:
Carolyn Messersmith, Upland, Indiana; Barbara Messersmith, Hartford City,
Indiana; Tom (Cheryl) Messersmith, Bradenten, Florida; Norma (Tom) Ferrazzano, Converse, Indiana; Phyllis (Bob) Cupp, Kokomo, Indiana; Jacque (Gene) Smith, Converse, Indiana. Also mourning his death are 57 nieces and nephews. Joe graduated from Sweetser High School in 1950 where he met his bride to be, Marilyn Louise Messersmith. They were married at the Locust Chapel church on Oct. 6, 1951. Marilyn predeceased him on May 11, 2017.
They were married for 65 years, 7 months and 5 days when she passed away. He nearly always introduced Marilyn as his bride. During their time together, they lived in many different locations which included, Puerto Rico, Canada, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. Those various moves reflected some 30 different addresses during their lifetimes. Early in his marriage to Marilyn, when they were not working, they “literally” built a house together. Their industrious and hard-working nature dominated their life.
Even in their 70’s, when a hurricane in Houston destroyed their wood fence, they proceeded to get new materials, dig holes for the posts, and then install the boards. As a result, they received multiple requests from passerbys to give them a quote for their own fence replacement.
During the Korean conflict Joe served in the Army National Guard and the United States Air Force achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was very proud of his service in the Air Force. With the end of the Korean War, he decided on a return to civilian life. During his early work years, he also attended Ball State University, Emporia Kansas State Teachers College, and Marion College. Joe was involved in many activities, 10-year member of 4-H, a 50-year gold member of the Masonic Arcana Lodge #427, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, as well as the Shriners. In addition, he was a past member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, Houston Association of Realtors, Tomball area Chamber of Commerce and past officer of the Lakewood Forest Civic Association. He continually looked for ways that he could positively impact his community while at the same time working to expand his own knowledge. His intellectual curiosity was a constant throughout his life.
Joe’s professional experience was predominantly at RCA/GE where he worked for 38 years, then Bundy Tubing Corp for 5 years, Rawson & Koenig for 1 year, and as a Real Estate agent for 23 years. During his working career, he started as a "gofer" at the RCA maintenance department and worked his way up to Director of Operations in Puerto Rico. This later assignment involved the oversight and management of two production plants. Late in his RCA tenure, he worked in Europe for a year as a liaison expert for three different production facilities located in Italy, France, and England. His later professional work in Real Estate came to an end when Marilyn was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He then became a devoted caregiver.
One of Joe's greatest joys was the time he spent on the golf course with his son, generating many life-long memories. In his younger years he enjoyed flying on his Canadian Pilot's License, an interest he shared with Marilyn as she completed her initial pilot’s certification. He also enjoyed working in his flower garden or conversing with others about the events of the day. Joe had a full life that centered on the care and love of his family, but there was also a range of charities that he supported. His favorite charities included: Wounded Warrior Project, Shriners Hospital for Children, MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Alzheimer's Association, and Boys Town.
Joe would like you to remember these charities in your own life or in celebration of his. Family and Friends will have the opportunity to more formally celebrate his life in the New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.