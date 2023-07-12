Joseph “Joe” L. Hunnicutt 70 of Huntington passed away July 10, 2023.
Visitation will take place on Thursday July 13, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, Indiana. A rosary service will follow the visitation at 8:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will take place on Friday July 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with one hour of calling prior to the service at SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington IN 46750
Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery
