A Jonesboro woman convicted in connection with the 2018 murder of a Summitville man in Miami County was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison on Wednesday.
Almost four years to the day of the slaying, Miami County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Spahr sentenced the now 21-year-old Brittany Michelle Renae Morris to 48 years in prison, with two years suspended to supervised probation.
Spahr handed down the sentence at the one-hour hearing that saw testimony from Kathy Knight, Miami County Probation Officer, who presented numerous incidents and probation violations in Morris' record. The 17 records date back to her first, when Morris was 14 years old, and up to two weeks before the slaying of Drake Smith, according to Knight.
The final documentation of probation violation included her last, showing that Morris was on probation at the time of Smith’s murder.
"It is not lost on me that today is exactly four years since the Smith family didn't know they were seeing or talking to Drake for the last time," said Miami County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sinkovics. "Without her (Morris), he would still be here."
Morris is the second person to be convicted for their part in the death of the 22-year-old Summitville man whose body was found by mushroom hunters on May 19, 2018 on the Okie Pinokie trail.
A Miami County jury in March convicted Morris of aiding, inducing or causing Smith’s murder. She was also convicted of aiding, inducing or causing the robbery that led to Smith’s death as well as misdemeanor theft.
Ethan Cain, of Marion, pleaded guilty last year to felony murder in connection with the death and has since been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Authorities say that Cain and his friend Joshua Kean, of La Fontaine, attacked Smith at the Okie Pinokie trail parking area at the behest of Morris who had lured Smith to the remote area so that the two could rob him of drugs and money.
Cain testified in Morris' March trial that he had only ever intended the robbery to be a theft, that he planned alone, but he ended up killing Smith after a fight broke out between the two of them near Smith's truck. Cain testified that neither Morris, nor Kean, were aware of his intentions the night Smith was killed and that they took little to no part in his attack.
But Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics, in his closing argument the day after Cain’s testimony, walked jurors back through the evidence they had heard throughout the week, including social media messaging exchanges between Morris and Smith in which she pushed to go to the remote Okie Pinokie site.
Evidence presented at trial showed that exchange happened while Morris, unbeknownst to Smith, was sitting in a car at the same Marion Walmart parking lot where Smith was waiting to meet her. The original plan, that had apparently brought Smith to the Walmart, was that she would be dropped off at Walmart and she and Smith would go to get a hotel room for the night.
Over more than 40 minutes of messaging, Sinkovics reminded the jury, Morris told Smith that she was on her way to meet him (while actually sitting in the parking lot) and said she preferred to visit Okie Pinokie rather than the hotel room.
That, coupled with testimony from other witnesses who had been with Kean, Cain and Morris in the day leading up to Smith's death, as well as evidence that Morris had items stolen from Smith's truck or bought with money stolen from his truck, was proof enough that she was the key planner of the robbery that led to his death, Sinkovics told the jury.
Kean is still awaiting trial. He is facing charges of murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, obstruction, theft, and assisting a criminal.
Morris will be given credit for time served in jail while awaiting her trial.
