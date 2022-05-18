John Thompson, 94, of Huntington, IN, passed away peacefully at Parkview Huntington Hospital May 16, 2022 while receiving the excellent care of Parkview Hospice.
Visitation in Huntington IN will take place on Tuesday, May 24 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. A grave side service for the burial of the remains of both John and Mary Jane Thompson at the Riga MI cemetery is planned for Saturday, May 28.
Please sign the online guest book at www.baileylove.com.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of John Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.