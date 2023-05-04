John R. Boyd, 69, of Warren, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
John was born on Aug 6, 1953, to E. Raymond Boyd and Ethel (Schermerhorn) Boyd in Huntington County, Indiana.
To honor John’s wishes, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, they can be made to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 5150 W 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Or Warren Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 373 Warren, IN 46792
Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.