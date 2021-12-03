John "Larry" Dovin, 85, of Fishers, passed away peacefully at 11:50 pm on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in his home. He was born in West Frankfort, Illinois, on September 27, 1936, to Joe and Helen (Jones) Dovin. On March 13, 1965, he married Sherry Lynn Nelson, and she survives.
Larry graduated from Marion High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1958 to 1960. After his military service, he attended Ball State Teachers College, where he received his Bachelor's degree. Larry worked at Greene Line Manufacturing for 13 years and then went on to work at Haynes International, retiring in 2002 after 20 years of service.
Larry enjoyed playing golf in his retirement years and was an avid reader. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a lifetime fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as the IU basketball and football teams. He had personally attended over 50 Indianapolis 500 races. He loved listening to Frank Sinatra and big band music. Larry wanted his obituary to state: "Aside from life itself, the best gift I have ever received is my wife, Sherry, with whom I have spent 56 years of wonderful times." Larry proclaimed that Sherry was his best friend.
In addition to his beloved wife, Sherry, Larry is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Troy) Eads of Plainfield; son, Andrew (Shelli) Dovin of Noblesville; grandsons, Leif Senecal and Trevor Eads; granddaughters, Sloan Eads, Sophia Dovin, and Isabella Dovin; great-granddaughter, Willow Senecal; several nieces, nephews, and friends; and special cousins, Tom (Lori) Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby Joe Dovin; and sister, Dixie Lee Boyles.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the memorial visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating.
The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Riverview Infusion Center, c/o Riverview Health Foundation, 395 Westfield Rd., Noblesville, IN 46060.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
