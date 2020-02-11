John C. Hoover, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away Feb. 8, 2020.
John C. Hoover is survived by son, Robert (Jacqueline) Hoover; daughter, Gina (Barry) Parker; son-in-law, Robert Gearhart; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Pam Gearhart; and grandson, Eric Miller.
Calling Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Road 114 West, North Manchester. Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the start of the service at McKee Mortuary. Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
