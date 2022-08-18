John Robert Curtis and Judith Lynn Curtis celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18, 2022.
Judy was an LPN on the OB ward and later a stay-at-home mom. After her children were raised she worked at Meis. In 1982, she worked at Medi-Scrubs, Inc. where she became the office manager. When a locksmith shop was formed, she did all the calls and kept all the books. She was very active in all her little groups: Book club, Banco club, Sisters, grief group, euchre clubs and Tuesday group.
John served in the United States Navy and still to this day they go to the U.S. Massey 778 ship reunion every year. John worked at General Motors for 30 years, retiring in 1995 when he immediately started a locksmith shop. He is a member of the Locksmith Association and has attended many trade shows as well as continuing education classes. John loves golf and plays any day weather permitting, and even days that aren’t!
They are members of Summercrest Baptist Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Curstis have two sons, Robert John (deceased) and Scott Allen of Marion. They couple have three grandchildren: Jennifer Curtis, North Carolina; Sydney Curtis, Alaska; and Tyler Curtis, Florida. They also have a god child, Ashley Spoonhoward who is like a granddaughter.
John and Judy love to travel and have been on multiple cruises. Also, they’ve traveled to Europe, but one of their favorite places is Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
