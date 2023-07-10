John Allen Denniston, 77, of rural LaFontaine, Indiana, went to be with his Lord at 9:10 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023, , at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 18, 1946, in Frenchburg, Kentucky, to John H. and Dorothy (Powers) Denniston.
John was a 1964 graduate of Wabash High School. He married Margaret J. "Margie" Perkins in Wabash on July 18, 1965. He worked at Ford Meter Box 42 years, retiring in 2008. John was an ordained pastor within the Free Will Baptist Church, and was a member and pastor of the Grand Street Baptist Church in Wabash. He enjoyed fishing, and was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers and Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Denniston of LaFontaine; five children, Cheryl (Kerry) Smith of Antonito, Colorado, Mark (Leigh) Denniston, Rebecca (Rick Smith) Niccum, and Diane (Ryan) Stout, all of Wabash, and Gail (David) Chapman of Warsaw, Indiana; ten grandchildren, Brent (Stacey) Chapman, Kayla (Adam) Smith, Tyler (Megan) Denniston, Chris (Becca) Chapman, Kody (Mariah) Smith, Kandra Stout, Kearston Stout, Keaton Stout, Brycen Niccum, and Macy Niccum; and four great grandchildren, Kamden Smith, Kallahan Smith, Kaisley Smith, and Stevie Denniston. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Mark Niccum.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Grand Street Baptist Church, 1655 Grand Street, Wabash, with John White, Rev. Terry Hinds, and Keaton Stout officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call 2-8 pm Wednesday, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is Grand Street Baptist Church.
The memorial guest book for John may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
