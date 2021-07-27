JOHN A. PROUTY, 70, of Huntington, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Born Dec. 16, 1950, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Cloyd and Lucille Prouty. He married Gail A. Barrick on Nov. 3, 1979. She resides in Huntington, Ind. He served in the U.S. Navy.
He is also survived by three sisters, Maryann Hibbert, Janet Johnson and Debbie Vanmeter; brother, Cloyd Prouty; sons, Randy Prouty and Shane (Teresa) Prouty; daughters, Miranda (Heath) Camomile and Sharanda Prouty; grandchildren, Alexandra, Cassandra, Mary Kate, Evan, Parker, and Nora; and great- grandchildren, Zakory, Aria, Lyriel, Jeddidiah, and Ezeriah.
John was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis.
Memorial service is noon Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at American Legion Post 85 in Huntington, Ind. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
