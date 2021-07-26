Joe Blocher, 81, North Manchester, died July 23, 2021. He was born March 22, 1940 in North Manchester.
Surviving is his wife, Bonnie Blocher; son, Matthew (Allison) Blocher; daughters, Polly (Ricky) Lewis and Julia Blocher; brother, Max (Sandra) Blocher; sister, Ruthie (David) Brubaker; sister-in-law, Taphie Blocher; eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Calling was Monday, July 26, 2021 from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. at McKee Mortuary, 1401 S.R. 114 West, North Manchester. Funeral services was Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the North Manchester Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 12546 North S.R. 13, North Manchester.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.
