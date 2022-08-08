Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.