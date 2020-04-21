Jo Ann Hettmansperger, 86, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Wabash, died at 2:31 a.m., Friday, April 17, 2020 at Indiana University Health West in Avon. She was born Nov. 14, 1933 in Evansville, Indiana to Alvin and Pauline (Riecken) Koerner.
Jo Ann was a 1951 graduate of Wabash High School. She married Buddy R. Hettmansperger, in Wabash, on January 13, 1952; he died June 17, 2006. Jo Ann worked at Data View, 1st National/WaBank in the trust department, was the deputy clerk at Wabash Circuit Court, was elected Clerk for Wabash Circuit Court serving from 1999-2001, and was a caregiver after retirement. She loved sports, country music, crafts, meditating, and was an avid reader.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Stephen) Stewart of Marco Island, Florida, and Lynne Green of Indianapolis, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Donald) Hilton of Noblesville, Indiana, Megan Hettmansperger and Justin Hettmansperger, both of Port Orange, Florida, and her cat, Gibbs. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and two sons, infant son Michael Hettmansperger and Dean Allen Hettmansperger, son-in-law, Charles Green, and her brother, Paul David Koerner.
Due to the COVID-19 social restrictions, graveside services and burial will be private in Falls Cemetery, with David Phillips officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is Gleaners Food Bank, 3737 Waldemere Ave., Indianapolis, IN, 46241.
The memorial guest book for Jo Ann may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
