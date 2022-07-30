Jim and Nancy Walts formerly of Marion, Indiana and Bonita Springs, Florida will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary by taking an Alaskan cruise.
The couple was married August 11, 1962, in Shelbyville, Indiana.
They have 3 children: Beth Walts of Naples, Florida, Eric (Jeannie) Walts and Gayle Walts both of Marion, Indiana. They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jim Walts is a graduate of Purdue University. Nancy Walts is a graduate of Ball State University and completed her doctorate (EDd) in Nursing Education in 1988. They were partners in numerous businesses and served in leadership positions on several local nonprofit boards and in their church in both Grant County Indiana and Lee County Florida. The Walts’ retired to Florida in 2001. They currently reside at Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, Florida.
