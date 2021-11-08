Jerry R.W. Massey, 75, of Peru passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Wabash.
Born on Oct. 1, 1946 in Eccles, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Ralph and Opal (Rickman) Massey.
On Feb. 2, 1969 he married Ramona D. See, she survives.
Jerry was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a retired Millwright from Square D.
He was a member of the Chapel of Praise Church. Jerry loved God and his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His church family and friendships were very important to him. He liked to fish and be in nature. A few of his favorite things were beagles, tinkering in his garage, reading his bible and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona Massey of Peru, children, Jenny Walters (Jay) and Amanda Massey, grandchildren, Morgan Dillman and Addison Foys and siblings, Shirley Cucinotta (Santo), Wanda Davison, Bobby Massey (Becky), Linda Massey, Patty Darnell (Roger) and Pam Massey.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Jr., Denzil and Jerald Massey.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Riverview Funeral Home with Pastor Marie Thompson officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial with military rites will be performed at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Peru.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the needs of Jerry's friends at Autumn Ridge via the website link listed at the bottom of this page.
Jerry’s online guestbook is available and condolences can be shared with the family at www.riverviewfhperu.com.
