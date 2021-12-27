Jerry L. Wiland, 85, of Huntington, passed away at 9:20 pm Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Jerry was born on March 14, 1936.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington. Military Honors will be conducted by the VFW Post #2689 Honor Guard.
Preferred memorials may be made in memory of Jerry to the Huntington County Humane Society, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
