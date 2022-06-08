Jerry A. "Jake" Michael, 73, of Montpelier, IN, passed away at 8:15 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A joint celebration of life service will be held together with his great grandson Jenson, at the Montpelier School gymnasium, 107 E. Monroe St., at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. Military rites will be conducted by the Millard Brown American Legion Post # 156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.