Jerome A. Hilty, 72, of rural Berne, IN, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on May 18.
Family and friends may gather at the Hilty residence 3833 W. -450 S. Berne on May 19 from 1 to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 20.
Funeral services will be held at the Jerome Hilty residence 3833 W. 450 S. Berne at 8:30 a.m. on May 21. Burial will follow in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Adams County.
Due to COVID-19, we ask all guests to practice social distancing while at the residence.
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. Condolences: www. glancyfuneralhomes.com
