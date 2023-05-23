Jennifer Jo Hough, 45, of Berne, IN, formerly of Bryant, passed away at 9:02 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at her home in Berne, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
A service to celebrate her life will follow at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bryant.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www. glancyfuneralhomes.com
