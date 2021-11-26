Jeffery Lynn Carney, 71, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, 2021 in his residence. He was born in Marion on July 10, 1950, the son of the late Bernard Carney Jr. and Jacqueline (Preston) Smith.
Jeff graduated from Eastbrook High School in 1968 and married Lucinda Thompson on Oct. 14, 1978.
Mr. Carney served in the United States Air Force for four years, a Reservist for 18 years and retired from NASA after four years as a Quality Assurance Inspector. He was a member of the Upland Lions Club, Arcana Masonic Lodge, Upland, and Pierce United Methodist Church, Upland.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Cindi Carney, Upland; two daughters: Tiffiney Lynn Carney, Upland; Rachelle Ann Thompson, Melbourne, Florida; four grandchildren: J.J. Kelly; Symfiney Kelly; Isabella Hoss; and Savannah Hoss; sisters: Gail (Ted) Bitner, Anderson; Candy Smith, Kokomo; Sue (Dennis) White, Kokomo; and Linda Wiles, Kokomo; brothers: Dan (Nancy) Carney, Sharpsville; and Patrick Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Bernard and Colleen Carney; mother and stepfather, Jackie and Guy Smith; a brother, John Thompson; and a sister, Christy Smith.
Visitation will be from 11 am – 2 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at Pierce Church, 201 N. 8th St, Upland. The funeral service will be at 2 pm at the church, with Pastor Evan Guse officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home to help defray final expenses. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
