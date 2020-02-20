Jean Ann Morris, 74, of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Riverview Health in Noblesville. She was born on Dec. 16, 1945 to James and Bette (Apt) Davis in Peru, Indiana.
Jean Ann was a 1963 Marion High School graduate and earned an education degree from Ball State University. She taught first grade at Franklin Elementary before becoming a full time homemaker. Jean Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bridge and was a collector of Wizard of Oz memorabilia. Jean Ann was dedicated to her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Morris; son, Eric (Erika) Morris; daughter, Megan (Eric) McMillan; grandchildren, Sam and Faith Morris and Kylie and Connor McMillan; brother, Brent (Diane) Davis.
Jean Ann’s family has entrusted her care to Randall & Roberts Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis, Indiana State, 3500 DePauw Boulevard, Suite 1040, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/INI/Donate.
