Some welcome the New Year with the same enthusiasm as writer Jerry Spinelli: “I love beginnings. If I were in charge of calendars, every day would be January 1.”
Obviously, Jerry was not clutching a heating pad to his aching head and popping Advil. If he had spouted his viewpoint near a hangover sufferer, Jerry’s New Year would have ended very quickly.
Contrariwise, writer Roald Dahl said, “If I had my way, I’d remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead.”
Thankfully, neither works for a calendar company. But their clashing opinions illustrate typical debate in our area.
My highly scientific poll, based on eavesdropping at Walmart, suggested most shoppers loathe January, when they wilt like post-Christmas poinsettias.
Grumbles rumble from the deli to the seasonal department, where only broken candy canes and purple-haired, ceramic Santas remain at 50 percent off.
Those who love snow gripe because The Weather Channel sent tons north and south of us, but only puny flurries our way. Snow-haters grouse because they also hate rain. Besides, for them, blizzards lurk behind every cloud. Their highly scientific predictions are based on cranky big toes, which accurately forecasted the Great Blizzard of ’78.
Kids hate January because they return to school. Babies, imprisoned in snowsuits Grandma gave them for Christmas, raise loud protests.
Besides, though shopping, everyone is broke – while trying to forget snowballing bills.
And we are all on diets.
Many people really, really hate January.
A few, like my mother, a pastor’s wife, could not wait for December’s end. At our small church, she had held herself responsible for everything from distributing food baskets to ensuring no shepherd in her Christmas pageant picked his nose. Plus, we children assumed Mom would make our Christmas dreams come true … without money.
Though she celebrated the Incarnation with all her heart, Mom welcomed January, putting her feet up and thanking Jesus His birthday party was over.
I, too, savor January’s sudden serenity. It provides time for reflection and unhurried worship of the Christ who dared enter our crazy world. A hot-soup-homemade-bread aura helps the world settle down and settle in to savor good books that have languished on nightstands.
For an author, January in Indiana also generates excellent writing weather. (How do those unlucky novelists in the Bahamas finish anything?)
Mom and I have passed fondness for January down to my Michigan grandson – but not for quiet reasons. He loves to scare his mother senseless with wild, shrieking forays down the highest sledding hills.
My husband and other sports fans welcome January because they now can get serious about basketball and football. Wallow in statistics. Mourn losses. Or, they decimate January peace with insane celebrations and endless replays of winning shots, blocks, kicks and catches.
Fortunately, sale prices blossom in January like winter flowers. Everyone likes spending money they received for Christmas – if not wasted on Visa and heating bills.
January also gave the world distinguished citizens. Not only was Martin Luther King born this month, but also Benjamin Franklin and Paul Revere. Joan of Arc and Albert Schweitzer share January birthdays. Betty White and James Earl Jones were born in January, as well as Elvis and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Hopefully, their birthday presents were not wrapped in leftover Christmas paper.
If this January sends snow, I will hold up my face for snowflake kisses and swish snow angels. If not, I will inhale my thirteenth good book this year. Join in victory dances or sports wakes with Hubby. Sled with my grandson on those Michigan hills, shrieking prayers all the way down: “Jesus … he-e-e-elp!”
Then, I will huff and puff to the top because I cannot wait to try it again.
Sorry, Roald Dahl. I will never vote times like these off the calendar.
Still, I would rather not be stuck permanently in snow. Or in January. When February arrives, then March, with hints of spring, I will sing hallelujahs with the shivering birds.
John Steinbeck reminds us: “What good is the warm of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?”
And whether 2022 begins with serenity or commotion, I think Charles Spurgeon offers even better advice: “Let January open with joy in the Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.