Janice Marlene "Sarge" Huey, 64, Geneva, formerly of Bryant, passed away Nov. 13, 2021.
She attended Poling High School and worked at Fleetwood for over 30 years. Most of all she loved her girls and grandkids and instilled good values in them. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Barnes (Bryant), Prosper, TX and Anna Burry (Eric), Marion, 6 grandchildren, her sisters, Diana Schott, Union City, OH and Susan Huey, Geneva. Her brother, Ted preceded her in death.
Per her wish, she will be cremated and a private memorial will be held at a later date.
