Janet "Jan" Bragg, 74, of Marion, went to be with the Lord at 10:17 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on November 3, 1947, to William and Mary (Weesner) Jacobs. In June of 1967, she married Dick Bragg, and he survives.
Jan graduated from Southwood High School in 1964 and continued her post-secondary studies at Marion College (now IWU), where she received her LPN Certification. She co-owned Dick Bragg Excavation with her husband for over 50 years, as well as being a homemaker who was completely dedicated to her family. She was a member of Woodland Hills Church of Christ, where she taught Children's Bible Class.
Jan enjoyed going to car shows. She loved to travel with family, especially the yearly vacations at Dale Hollow for 46 years. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was constantly attending their events. Her grandchildren completed her. She was also the loving wife of a Marine and a mother of two Marines.
In addition to her loving husband, Dick, Jan is survived by her sons, Eric (Sherry) Bragg of Marion and Aaron (Brandy) Bragg of Marion; granddaughters, Kurstin Bragg, Zoey Bragg, Alex (Jacob) Diskey, and Mackenzie Bragg; grandsons, Colton (Siara Swafford) Bragg and Zach Diskey; great-granddaughters, Carmen, Ensley, and Emersyn; great-grandson, Landon; sisters, Jane O'Brien of Gas City and Janelle (Christopher) Love of Huntington; brothers, Bill (Darlene) Jacobs of Marion, Jon (Rene) Jacobs of Niles, MI, and Mark (Christie) Jacobs of North Redington Beach, FL; as well as many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Joseph Bragg.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Additional visitation will take place from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the funeral home, with a funeral service to celebrate Jan's life at 11:30 am. Bruce Everett will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gilead Ministries, 212 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952 to assist in the research of pancreatic cancer.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
