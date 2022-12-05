Janet Elaine Berg, 82, of Huntington, passed away at 3:30 am Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held in April of 2023.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made in memory of Janet to her family, Karen Bennett, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
