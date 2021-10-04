Janet E. Asher, 74, of Andrews passed away on Oct. 3, 2021 at her residence.
Janet was born on Feb. 17, 1947.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 from 2 pm – 6 pm at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 11 am at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel.
Interment will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made out to Alzheimer’s Association in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Mrs. Asher’s on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
