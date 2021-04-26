Jane Pennington, 60, of Peru entered into eternal peace unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Dukes Memorial Hospital.
Jane was born on Dec. 13, 1959, daughter of the late William E. and Mary Jane Sharp. She graduated from Peru High School in 1978, and was employed at Exel. She is survived by her husband Arnold Pennington, and their only son, Justin. Some of her happiest moments were spending time with her friends and grandchildren, who loved her immensely. She shared a special bond through dance with her granddaughter Madi; and loved watching her granddaughters Ella and Betsy, and experiencing the joys of life through their eyes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mary Jane Sharp; and three siblings: Jennifer Arwood, Gerry Sharp, and Thomas Sharp.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by her husband, Arnold Pennington; son, Justin Pennington (Meg); grandchildren, Madison, Ella, and Betsy Pennington; nieces Brittany Foust (Leonel) and Anna Sharp (Scott Tipton). Also great niece and nephew Bristal and Wesson Foust. She will also be deeply missed by many life-long friends who became family through the years.
Visitation will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 West Third Street, Peru, Indiana. A graveside funeral service will follow at 4 pm, with Chaplain Abbie Guthrie officiating. Burial will take place at Saint Johns Lutheran Cemetery in Peru, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made through the funeral home to the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home. Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.flowersleedyallen.com
